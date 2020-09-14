Nokia is still one of the most trusted companies because of its high-end devices. The company is kept on introducing a variety of phones keeping in mind the need of all its customers. Previously, we have reported that the company is planning to bring a new phone dubbed as Nokia 7.3 but the launch date was not confirmed. However now, Nokia 7.3 Launch Date is set to be September 22.

Nokia 7.3 Launch Date is set to be September 22

HMD Global has sent out invites for a September 22 event that promises new Nokia phones and a special guest. Additionally, the phone will launch in a live streaming video on YouTube. However, the cast of phones starring in the show is kept under wraps.

See Also: Best Place To Buy Mobile Phones And Accessories Online In Pakistan

As far as the specs of the phone are concerned, we have not much information about the phone yet. On the other hand, Nokia 7.3 will not be the only phone that will launch in that event. Other smartphones that will launch alongside it will be Nokia 6.3, 3.4 and 2.4. However, the company has not revealed any information regarding it.

Earlier, it was claimed that flagship Nokia 9.3 will launch alongside it. But it does not seem true. The Nokia 9.3 is expected to launch by the end of the year.

On the other hand, Nokia is working in bringing the latest OS update in the previously launched smartphones.

Check Also: Android 10 (Go edition) Update is Hitting Nokia 2.1