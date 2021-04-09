Nokia Launches TWS “Lite Earbuds BH-205” with 36-Hour Battery Life

Nokia invested in new phones and launched six new models including Smartphone Nokia X, Nokia G, and Nokia C series. The company has also announced a new pair of truly wireless earphones called Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205.

Nokia Lite Headset Features

The TWS headset named Nokia Lite Earbuds – here the lite refers more to the stylish and pocketing design than the price. It’s good news that earbuds are not very costly, will be available at a price of €75 (Approximately Rs. 7,000) from mid-April.

The case with its 400 mAh battery gives a maximum listening time of up to 36 hours to earbuds, with sufficient battery life for 6 hours of uninterrupted listening time. You can use the USB-C cable for charging when the case needs to be recharged.

It was expected that Nokia Power Earbuds Lite would have stronger battery life, but they were really beaten by the Lite earphone on each side (5 hours for the buds, 35 hours total). In fact, the case of the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite is slightly lower than the Nokia Lite Earbuds.

However, the Nokia Lite headset has a 6 mm driver covering the range from 20 to 20 kHz. The headset has the connectivity of Bluetooth 5.0, which is available separately.

The retail package consists of three sets of headsets in different sizes i.e. S, M, and L, so you can choose convenient ones. Earbuds are available for sale in Polar Sea and Charcoal color options.

