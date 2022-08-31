Are you a Nokia Lover? then get ready, HMD global is soon going to launch new Nokia smartphones at IFA 2022. Nokia Mobile teases the launch of new Nokia devices on September 1. The teaser that doesn’t reveal much in terms of details, teases a “reveal” in two days.

Nokia to Launch New Smartphones at IFA 2022

It’s almost time to reveal all. Are you excited?#PlayTheLongGame pic.twitter.com/kj4FUq4JVj — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) August 30, 2022

The “2” means the company will launch the phone in two days. Or it could be that the company will introduce two smartphones at that event. Now, while the teaser does not reveal any other information regarding the upcoming phones. But the previous reports have revealed that the company is working on Nokia X30 and Nokia G80. Both phones are high in rumours these days. So the company will most probably launch these two phones. The teaser further reveals that these will be gaming phones.

Nokia X30 5G is the 2022 successor to Nokia X20 5G. Its appearance in Wi-Fi certification hinted at a sooner launch for the smartphone.

Some previous reports have also revealed that Nokia is planning to launch many Nokia X and G series 5G smartphones in the second half of the year 2022. Many of the upcoming 5G smartphones from Nokia Mobile may be powered by Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G processor. In fact, HMD Global has already hinted at it being considered for its future smartphones in Qualcomm’s press release.

Just recently, HMD Global has confirmed that it has ended its long-running partnership with camera company Zeiss to provide optical hardware for its Nokia branded phones. So, the future phones will not get Zeiss branding.

