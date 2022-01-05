HMD Launches Four New Nokia C and G-series Smartphones at CES 2022

CES 2022 has begun and the companies have started rolling out their products. HMD has also launched four Nokia smartphones at CES 2022. All these four phones are running Android 12 out of the box. All four are scheduled to arrive in the US later in Q1. The other markets will get it in Q2. Moreover, the company also launched a Nokia 2760 4G feature phone.

The four launched smartphones are Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100 and Nokia G400. First of all, Nokia C100 and C200 are the company’s newest budget options with MediaTek Helio A22 chips. Both phones have come with 4,000 mAh batteries and single rear cameras. As far as the pricing is concerned, Nokia C100 will cost around $99 while C200 comes in at $119.

On the other hand, Nokia G100 and G400 are the more capable phones out the bunch offering Snapdragon chips – SD 615 and SD 480 5G respectively. Both come with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. G400 brings a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch 120Hz refresh rate screen. It has come with a triple camera setup with a 48MP main module alongside ultrawide and macro lenses.

G100 also has a triple camera setup, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 5,000 mAh battery. Nokia G100 will be priced at $149 while the G400 should come in at $239.

