Asus ROG Phone 6 to be the First Splash Resistant Gaming Smartphone

Asus is in the final rounds of its preparation to globally launch ROG Phone 6 series. Regarding its IPX rating a new teaser is here i.e. it will be splash resistant.

It has been confirmed that the device will be launched on the 5th of July. According to the teaser the device is the world’s first gaming phone with IPX4 rating. For those who are do not know what IPX rating means, it is the water/shock resistance of the device. IPX4 rating means that the smartphone is resistant to splashes or splash resistant from all directions.

Lets have an overview of the specs of the ROG 6 series that we know till now as per the TENAA and Geekbench listings. The gaming phone will be powered by the flagship chipset Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with a RAM of 18 GB. The internal storage capacity is said to be 512 GB. The device is coming with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate. The device for security will have a fingerprint scanner. The battery capacity of the device is 6000 mAh with the support of 65W fast charging.

In the camera section it i having a rear-triple camera setup with 64MP as the main sensor. For selfie cam the device has a 12-megapixel front snapper.

A rumor that is making round is that the device will also have a secondary display on its back. The confirm information of this rumor will be given by the leaks and reports that we will get as we inch closer to the launch date.

