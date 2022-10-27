Nothing Ear 2 Leaked Renders Surfaced Online
Last year, the all-new brand Nothing unveiled its first TWS earbuds dubbed Nothing Ear (1). They gained immense popularity among consumers due to their unique transparent design. The good piece of information for the Nothing fans is that the company is gearing up to reveal affordable Ear (Stick) buds on October 26. Nothing which is London-based consumer electronics company is all set for the launch of its Ear Stick earbuds. We have also got our hands on details regarding the company’s second audio offering called the Nothing Ear 2.
Nothing Ear 2 Will Soon Make Its Way To Market
Recenlty, a few renders of the Nothing Ear 2 which is the successor to the Nothing Ear 1 surfaced online. It is quite clear from the images that Nothing’s new earbuds will see minor design changes. The most notable among them is the new branding on the stem of the earbuds which says Ear 2 instead of Ear 1.
Other than the branding, the earbuds retain the see-through aesthetic Nothing has become famous for. It also seems that the charging case will be largely the same from a design standpoint with its clear plastic and square body. It looks that the design has hardly deviated from the previous iteration, however, we don’t know about what lies underneath. Hopefully, Nothing will bring marked improvements or slight improvements. We’ll just have to wait to find out more.
Nothing’s Ear Stick earbuds are available for preorder today with a price tag of $99 (€119/£99). According to company’s website, the Ear Stick boasts seven hours of playtime and three hours of talk time. In addition to that, the lipstick-like charging case is tipped to boost talking time up to 12 hours and listening time to 29 hours. Moreover, the case get up to two hours of charge after 10 minutes. The Nothing Ear Stick is also tipped to have a custom 12.6 mm dynamic driver which can provide wind and crowd-proof calls. Last but not least, the ear buds will come with EQ settings as well.
