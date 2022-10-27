Nothing Ear 2 Leaked Renders Surfaced Online

Last year, the all-new brand Nothing unveiled its first TWS earbuds dubbed Nothing Ear (1). They gained immense popularity among consumers due to their unique transparent design. The good piece of information for the Nothing fans is that the company is gearing up to reveal affordable Ear (Stick) buds on October 26. Nothing which is London-based consumer electronics company is all set for the launch of its Ear Stick earbuds. We have also got our hands on details regarding the company’s second audio offering called the Nothing Ear 2.

Nothing Ear 2 Will Soon Make Its Way To Market

Recenlty, a few renders of the Nothing Ear 2 which is the successor to the Nothing Ear 1 surfaced online. It is quite clear from the images that Nothing’s new earbuds will see minor design changes. The most notable among them is the new branding on the stem of the earbuds which says Ear 2 instead of Ear 1.