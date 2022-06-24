Nothing Phone 1 Pre-order Reservations Start Through Invite System

Nothing has finally wrapped up the production procedure of its first highly anticipated smartphone, Nothing Phone 1. Yesterday, it was revealed that Nothing Phone 1 will be initially sold through invites only. However, the company did not unveil the date for pre-orders. Today, Nothing has opened the pre-order reservations for its upcoming handset. Users can finally put money by joining an exclusive club. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-order Reservations have started using an invitation code system.

Here Are Nothing Phone 1 Pre-order Details

All the private community members of the exclusive club go first. They will have 48 hours to use their code. In this way, they can place a £20 (roughly $25) non-refundable deposit and secure an order opportunity on July 12th. However, all the other people can sign up for a waiting list that will deliver invitations in batches.

Nothing will deduct the deposit from the purchase if you go ahead with an order. In addition to that, the company will supply a further £20 credit to use toward either a Phone 1 accessory or Ear 1 earbuds. According to sources, Phone 1 won’t officially come to North America outside of a closed beta for a handful of private community investors. The device might work but won’t have full support.

The Phone 1 launch event will be held on July 12th at 11 am Eastern Time (ET)/ 2 pm Pacific Time (PT)/ 4 pm British Standard Time (BST)/ 8 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST). Furthermore, Nothing Phone price will be around €500 in Europe and $525 in the US which will be almost Pkr 1,07,787 in Pakistan.