Nothing, recognized for its distinctive transparent back design and striking LEDs, is enhancing its light show capabilities! The company is introducing a new Developer Kit for its iconic Glyph Interface, enabling software developers and companies to craft and synchronize personalized LED light patterns that seamlessly integrate with their apps. The kit is readily accessible on GitHub. It offers developers all the essential tools and guidance to harness the LED zones on both the Nothing Phone (1) and the Phone (2).

For the Phone (1), developers can program 12 individual zones. Meanwhile, the Phone (2) expands the customization potential with a total of 33 programmable LED areas. Below is an image illustrating how Nothing indexes the zones of LED lights on both Phone (1) and Phone (2). The Glyph Developer Kit from Nothing empowers developers to maximize the potential of striking LED lights. This comprehensive kit comprises various methods, such as GlyphFrame, which specifies the Glyph to be utilized, along with GlyphFrame.Builder and GlyphManager for managing the Glyph Interface. Additionally, developers can employ GlyphManager.Callback to verify successful connections.

Utilizing the Glyph Kit, developers have the opportunity to design apps featuring notifications with distinct patterns or even games that respond to user interactions. Such implementation could enhance the overall user experience, offering a more engaging and immersive interaction for users of Nothing phones. The release of the Glyph Developer Kit comes ahead of the eagerly awaited debut of the Nothing Phone (2a). Probably, the upcoming device will also incorporate the Glyph Interface. Nothing likely to introduce support for it in the Developer Kit following the device’s launch.

Developers keen on leveraging the toolkit can begin utilizing it. Developers can even register for notifications to receive API keys promptly when they are made accessible.