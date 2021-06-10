Now Compose your Email with a Voice Command Using Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Outlook is a personal information manager software system from Microsoft, available as a part of the Microsoft Office suite. Though primarily an email client, Outlook also includes such functions as calendaring, task managing, contact managing, note-taking, journal logging, and web browsing. Microsoft brings a voice feature to its Outlook mobile application that enables users to create an e-mail, schedule meetings by using voice command. This capability is powered by a virtual assistant from Microsoft, which will first be enabled for iOS in Outlook and then will come on Android.

Now Compose Email with a Voice Command Using Microsoft Outlook

The new sign + icon in the Outlook mobile app has represented this feature. When you click the + button, you may search for files or calendar entries and ask for various things, soon the voice note option will be added into plus icon options. Furthermore, you may attach files just using your voice commands into your e-mails.

In addition to the inclusion of voice, Microsoft is now unveiling a new Microsoft 365 scheduler service, intended to enable administrators to schedule meetings and answer relevant e-mails as a backend to the service.

Now, with these new features you can be organized, on time, and buttoned up with Outlook your life organizer. Dictation lets you use speech-to-text-to-author content in Office with a microphone and reliable internet connection. It’s a quick and easy way to draft emails, send replies, and capture the tone you’re going for.

