Now Enhance your Experience with Ufone Internet Offers

The Internet is one of the most important things that keep you connected with your loved ones. Keeping in view its usage, Ufone Internet offers are launched at cost-effective rates.Ufone’s Prime Packages are here to provide solutions for your on the go communication needs. Choose your own from our newest voice, SMS, and mobile internet combinations.

There are four prime play packages that can facilitate customers with the incentives of their own choice just according to the usage. As the price goes up, the number of MBs provided by the app rises accordingly. Here are all the four internet offers launched by Ufone for ease of customers;

Ufone Internet Offer

Here are the details with activation codes:

PrimePlay 1000 Price Data (MBs) Subscription String Rs. 100 1000 *323# PrimePlay 3000 Price Data (MBs) Subscription String Rs. 250 3000 *434#

PrimePlay 6000 Price Data (MBs) Subscription String Rs. 500 6000 *656# PrimePlay 10000 Price Data (MBs) Subscription String Rs. 750 10000 *989# Source: Ufone

Terms and Conditions:

All charges mentioned are without taxes.

Regional tax details are available on https://ufone.com/support/tax/.

Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA.

All Postpay products are auto-recursive, unless otherwise stated.

Terms & Conditions apply.

The telecom operator keeps on launching such cost-effective offers for its customers which is the reason why most of the youth still prefer Ufone over other operators in Pakistan. It seems like all the packages are designed keeping in view low-cost solutions and youth in mind.Ufone Super Card is widely used in Pakistan due to the same reason.

Are you Interested in Ufone Internet Packages? Here’s the list of Ufone Internet Packages: Hourly, Daily, Weekly & Monthly (2020 Updated)