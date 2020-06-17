Ufone has brought an amazing offer for its postpay customers. Now Get 50% Discount on Ufone Postpay Prime Packages. The discount is available for Prime packages 600 or above. There is a total of three packages on which you can get the discounts; Prime 600, Prime 1000 and Prime 1500. The offer is available for all the new postpay customers. They can avail this offer for first 3 months after the subscription.

Here are the details of all the discounted packages,

Old Line Rent New Line Rent On-net Minutes Off-net minutes SMS Data (MBs) Prime 600 600 300 2000 300 2000 1000 Prime 1000 1000 500 5000 500 5000 2000 Prime 1500 1500 750 7000 750 7000 8000

Terms and Conditions: