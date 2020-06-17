Now Get 50% Discount on Ufone Postpay Prime Packages

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Jun 17, 2020
1 minute read
Ufone Postpay Prime Packages

Ufone has brought an amazing offer for its postpay customers. Now Get 50% Discount on Ufone Postpay Prime Packages. The discount is available for Prime packages 600 or above. There is a total of three packages on which you can get the discounts; Prime 600, Prime 1000 and Prime 1500. The offer is available for all the new postpay customers. They can avail this offer for first 3 months after the subscription.

Here are the details of all the discounted packages,

Old Line RentNew Line RentOn-net MinutesOff-net minutesSMSData (MBs)
Prime 600600300200030020001000
Prime 10001000500500050050002000
Prime 15001500750700075070008000

Terms and Conditions:

  • Only applicable for Prime 600, 1000 & 1500
  • Offer valid for New Sales/ MNP/ Prepaid to Postpaid conversions
  • Discount initiated in the first bill run
  • Discount to be valid for the next two bill runs
  • If a subscriber upgrades within eligible packages, line rent discount will be applicable, while availing the resources of the higher package.
  • If a subscriber joins Prime 600, 1000 or 1500, while availing the offer discount, they will not be able to downgrade or move to prepaid for the next 3 months (during promotion duration).
  • On-Net minutes include U2U and PTCL minutes.
  • All charges mentioned are without taxes.
  • Regional tax details are available on https://www.ufone.com/tax-2/
  • After consumption of free resources, call will be charged @ Rs. 1.50, SMS @ Rs. 1.00 and internet @ Rs. 2.00/MB
  • Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA.
  • All Postpay products are auto-recursive, unless otherwise stated.

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on innovation in technology. She likes music, photography, traveling and exploring nature.
