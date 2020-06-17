Now Get 50% Discount on Ufone Postpay Prime Packages
Ufone has brought an amazing offer for its postpay customers. Now Get 50% Discount on Ufone Postpay Prime Packages. The discount is available for Prime packages 600 or above. There is a total of three packages on which you can get the discounts; Prime 600, Prime 1000 and Prime 1500. The offer is available for all the new postpay customers. They can avail this offer for first 3 months after the subscription.
Here are the details of all the discounted packages,
|Old Line Rent
|New Line Rent
|On-net Minutes
|Off-net minutes
|SMS
|Data (MBs)
|Prime 600
|600
|300
|2000
|300
|2000
|1000
|Prime 1000
|1000
|500
|5000
|500
|5000
|2000
|Prime 1500
|1500
|750
|7000
|750
|7000
|8000
Terms and Conditions:
- Only applicable for Prime 600, 1000 & 1500
- Offer valid for New Sales/ MNP/ Prepaid to Postpaid conversions
- Discount initiated in the first bill run
- Discount to be valid for the next two bill runs
- If a subscriber upgrades within eligible packages, line rent discount will be applicable, while availing the resources of the higher package.
- If a subscriber joins Prime 600, 1000 or 1500, while availing the offer discount, they will not be able to downgrade or move to prepaid for the next 3 months (during promotion duration).
- On-Net minutes include U2U and PTCL minutes.
- All charges mentioned are without taxes.
- Regional tax details are available on https://www.ufone.com/tax-2/
- After consumption of free resources, call will be charged @ Rs. 1.50, SMS @ Rs. 1.00 and internet @ Rs. 2.00/MB
- Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA.
- All Postpay products are auto-recursive, unless otherwise stated.