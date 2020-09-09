Now Get Paid for Deactivating Facebook or Instagram Accounts

It is quite surprising but now Facebook wants you to deactivate your Instagram or Facebook account and the company is even willing to pay $120 to people who are willing to do so. This payment will be made to selected subscribers for deactivating Facebook or Instagram accounts by the end of September.

Now Get Paid for Deactivating your Facebook or Instagram Accounts

So many would-be thinking why the tech giant is willing to pay this big amount for users for the minor action of deleting their accounts. According to Facebook, It can foresee the role social media will play in the upcoming elections and expects around 200,000 to 400,000 people to participate.

While announcing this move, Facebook spokesperson tweeted:

“Anyone who chooses to opt-in – whether it’s completing surveys or deactivating FB or IG for a period of time – will be compensated. This is fairly standard for this type of academic research.” “Representative, scientific samples of people in the US will be selected and invited to participate in the study. Some potential participants will see a notice in Facebook or Instagram inviting them to take part in the study. Study samples will be designed to ensure that participants mirror the diversity of the US adult population, as well as users of Facebook and Instagram.”

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO also said that he will ban new political ads starting the week before election day. As such incidents only spread misinformation. Moreover, many Facebook users have received a survey that asks them about the amount they want to be paid for deactivating their accounts.

While many people will still be confused, Facebook explained its plan by saying

“To continue to amplify all that is good for democracy on social media, and mitigate against that which is not, we need more objective, dispassionate, empirically grounded research.”

Well, will you deactivate your account? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read: Facebook Going to Add New Feature, Users Can View Instagram Stories Directly