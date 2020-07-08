Are you fed up of standing in long queues to pay your PTCL bill? Since the coronavirus pandemic has spread throughout the country, the bank hours are reduced, which has to lead to extra rush there. To help people avoid it and to make sure they do not contract this disease, PTCL has facilitated people to pay bills via TCS.

Now Pay Your PTCL Bills Via TCS in 4 Easy Steps

This collaboration of PTCL and TCS will help people to pay a bill while sitting at their homes in just four easy steps. Here’s what they need to do:

If you are planning to pay your PTCL bill while staying at home, you need to make a call to 1218 On that number you need to tell the purpose you made the call You will receive a call from TCS, tell it the address TCS rider will come to your home to receive cash and will pay to PTCL You will receive a receipt as well

No doubt out is one of the best ways of staying away from the Covid-19 pandemic. However, TCS will charge you Rs. 130 PKR in order to deliver your payment to PTCL. However, this amount is negligible when we consider the easy associated with it.

