Now people will not Receive unsolicited nude photos in Instagram DMs

Instagram is one of those few apps, that take responsibility for making the app secure and safe for users, unlike other apps whose basic goal is to increase their subscriber base. This time the social media app is looking for ways to protect users from getting unsolicited nude photos in their DMs. Meta confirmed that this feature was under development and now they are almost near to completion. The company told about the optional user controls that are in the early stages of development, which will help people filter themselves from receiving such nude photos and unwanted messages in their Instagram DMs.

While Instagram was made to share your pictures and memories with loved ones and sell business things, people are using it for sending Nude pictures to other messages. That not only creates a feeling of discomfort but also sometimes carries viruses along. Other than this, there are many children who are using the app, so receiving such data gets inappropriate gestures.

These controls are linked with the “Hidden Words” feature which allows users to filter direct messages that contained hatred content.

While telling about such messages in Instagram DMs, Allezndro Paullauzi said: