Now Pixel Users Can Transfer their WhatsApp Chats From Pixel to iOS

In the latest development, the search engine giant Google has announced that WhatsApp users can transfer their chat history and documents from their iPhone to an Android device following the Android 12 release. Google announced this news amidst the launch of the Google Pixel 6 series as it operates on the latest Android 12 operating system.

The feature, which was already offered on all Samsung Galaxy devices, will also soon be made available to the new smartphones launched with Android 12 operating system. At Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event a couple of months, WhatsApp announced a new feature that enables Samsung users to migrate their WhatsApp chat history onto new Samsung phones operating Android 10 or higher. Now, the feature is arriving for all Android phones with Android 12 as an operting system.

How to transfer WhatsApp Chat from Pixel 6 to iPhone?

You can transfer the WhatsApp chat from Pixel to iPhone with a simple method.

First, connect the Pixel 6 to iPhone with the use of a USB-C to Lightning cable.

Afterward, WhatsApp will prompt the scan of a QR code on the iOS and initiate the transfer process between the android and apple device.

This is how you can easily transfer WhatsApp chat from Pixel 6 to an iPhone.

It is worth stating here that in order to not lose any messages during the transfer, the iOS device will not be able to receive any new WhatsApp messages. Google has also worked closely with the team at WhatsApp to guarantee that the content being transferred remains encrypted throughout the process.