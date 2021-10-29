WhatsApp to Soon Launch New Privacy Features for the Desktop App

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new privacy update for its desktop users. The instant messaging platform will soon allow desktop users to change Last Seen, Profile Photo, About, and other privacy settings. Currently, WhatsApp users are not allowed to change the privacy settings within the desktop app or WhatsApp web, so if a user wants to change their privacy settings, they should use WhatsApp on the mobile phone to do so.

WhatsApp to Soon Launch New Features for the Desktop App

According to a report by Webetainfo, this is soon going to be changed be with a future update as the multi-device feature is giving the desktop app the freedom to separate from the smartphone. It is the reason why the company is now introducing new features on the desktop app.

According to the screenshot shared in the report, the desktop app settings can be seen in the options to change the last scene, profile picture, and much more. In addition to that, the users will be able to change the group settings, and who can add them to groups. Though it is already possible to manage blocked phone numbers via WhatsApp desktop, this option will now be moved to a new section.

The report does not reveal when the feature will be introduced, but it is likely that it will be available for beta testers first. WhatsApp, meanwhile, will soon introduce a message rating feature for business accounts, allowing users to rate business messages (star ratings) to rate business quality based on ratings. Currently, this feature is only available in beta for Android and iOS beta testers.

check out? WhatsApp will stop working on these Android & iOS devices from Nov 1