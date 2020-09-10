Now Socialize with Telenor Monthly Social Pack

3GBs in this monthly Facebook and WhatsApp package, so you stay connected More Se Zyada and never miss an update! The ultimate monthly social pack to stay in touch wherever you go for the whole month.

Offer Eligibility:

All Telenor Prepaid customers are eligible for this offer.

Validity:

The package is valid for 30 days from the subscription date and subscribers will be informed when the package expires at midnight.

3rd re-subscription and onward within the offer validity will be charged at Rs. 55 (incl. tax).