Now Socialize with Telenor Monthly Social Pack
Enjoy socializing on Facebook and WhatsApp with Telenor Monthly Social Pack and stay connected all month long. With the activation of this amazing offer, you will get 3000 MB for Facebook & WhatsApp, and Internet-100 MB. So dial *911# to activate this offer. The Validity of this offer is 30 Days. The offer will charge you only Rs. 44.45.
3GBs in this monthly Facebook and WhatsApp package, so you stay connected More Se Zyada and never miss an update! The ultimate monthly social pack to stay in touch wherever you go for the whole month.
Offer Eligibility:
All Telenor Prepaid customers are eligible for this offer.
Validity:
The package is valid for 30 days from the subscription date and subscribers will be informed when the package expires at midnight.
3rd re-subscription and onward within the offer validity will be charged at Rs. 55 (incl. tax).
Terms and Conditions
- 4G bundles will work both on 4G,3G & 2G.
- After Rs60 of daily charging on the default rate, further usage will be completely free for the rest of the day (Fair Usage Policy of 750MB).
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.
- Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.
Source: Telenor
