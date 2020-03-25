Now Stay Connected with Others During Lockdown with Jazz Work From Home Bundle
Because of the COVID-19 we all are facing lockdown in the country. To facilitate its customers more, Jazz has introduced a Work From Home Bundle. It is a weekly offer. After subscribing to this offer you will get 10GB data to use for a week. Not only this, but you will also get unlimited mins to use from 8 AM to 6 PM.
Now Stay Connected with Others During Lockdown with Jazz Work From Home Bundle
Offered Incentives:
- Unlimited Calls to all Jazz numbers from 8 AM-6 PM
- 10 GB Data
How to Avail this Offer?
- You can avail this offer by dialing *1117*14#
Price:
- Jazz user can avail this offer on recharge of Rs. 100
Validity:
- The offer is valid for a week only.
Terms and Conditions:
- The offer’s incentive is usable between 8am – 6pm.
- Call Setup fee of Rs. 0.15 per call is applicable.
- The offer is non-recursive and the customer will have to dial the string *117*14# to subscribe the offer again.
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.
- If the user is not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.
- For more info visit Jazz