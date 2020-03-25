Because of the COVID-19 we all are facing lockdown in the country. To facilitate its customers more, Jazz has introduced a Work From Home Bundle. It is a weekly offer. After subscribing to this offer you will get 10GB data to use for a week. Not only this, but you will also get unlimited mins to use from 8 AM to 6 PM.

Now Stay Connected with Others During Lockdown with Jazz Work From Home Bundle

Offered Incentives:

Unlimited Calls to all Jazz numbers from 8 AM-6 PM

10 GB Data

How to Avail this Offer?

You can avail this offer by dialing *1117*14#

Price:

Jazz user can avail this offer on recharge of Rs. 100

Validity:

The offer is valid for a week only.

Terms and Conditions: