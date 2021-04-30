Recently, the search engine giant Google has released a new feature that lets users to translate a screenshot taken from a smartphone using Google Lens. However, users must note one thing that the feature is just currently available on Android 11 and won’t work on the lower versions of the android.

Now Translate Screenshots Automatically with Google Lens

Now I am going to tell you about how the feature works and it can prove to be really handy at times. If a user has taken a screenshot that has text in any foreign language, the Google Lens will analyze the text instantaneously within the image and will render the results of your choice. This can be done through a translation that you will be able to see as you take a screenshot through Google Lens app. As a user click on it, the translated result will automatically appear on that screenshot in the exact position where the original text was located. So it makes this new feature very handy.

Now as the text has been translated, user has the option to copy that text and even use it for offline purposes or can also share on social media platforms as a post. Though, you must know that in order to use this feature in offline mode, you will have to download the respective download language packs for Google Lens.

Conclusively, this new feature is excellent which takes accessibility to the next level. So now users can easily download the Google Lens app from the play store and translate any foreign language with ease.

