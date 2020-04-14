Now you can Use Google Phone app on Non Pixel Devices

Gone are days when Pixel devices were not given as much importance as other devices. Now, these devices carry some great features from Google and some exclusive apps that are otherwise not available on any other device. Google phone app is one of them.

Though this app was dedicated for Pixel phones only but just recently, it started to show up on some other devices including Zenfone 6, Oppo Find X2 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, and the LG V60. The app is not found on Huawei, Samsung and OnePlus however Motorola one phones as part of the Android one program.

Google Phone App Appeared on non-Pixel devices

So here is the climax in the story. Users have revealed that Google phone app requires phone’s dialer shared library in order to be operated, which is not present in Samsung, OnePlus and Huawei phones This is the reason why this app is not visible if searched from these devices.

Google Phone is not a kind of out of the box app however, it has some great features which are not usually present in other apps, that include Call Screen, Visual Voicemail, Spam Protection, and Mini Call View. So if you want to enjoy the exciting features of this app, try downloading it on your phone. Here’s the Play Store link.

