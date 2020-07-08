Now Zong 4G Customers Can Use Easypaisa App for Free

Pakistan’s premium branchless banking service Easypaisa has brought some great news for Zong 4G users. It has done that by providing free app usage for Zong 4G customers. Users can utilize all the perks of the Easypaisa app, which include money transfer, bill payments, food delivery, and an array of other services on a Zong 4G internet connection without consuming any data volume. The main purpose of providing this facility is to enhance convenience, along with the option to make important financial transactions without any barriers.

The capability to use Easypaisa app for free via Zong 4G internet will bring much ease in performing financial transactions. It will not only encourage more people to install the app but also enable them to complete transactions when they are out of data.

On the occasion, M. Mudassar Aqil, President & CEO Telenor Microfinance Bank / Easypaisa stated;

“A key element for enabling adoption of digital financial services is to provide innovative and convenient solutions for customers through collaboration and technology. Our partnership with Zong 4G, one of the leading data service providers in the country, is another step towards creating a digital ecosystem that benefits Pakistan. Easypaisa is continuously partnering with other leading players in various tech-driven segments as well as others to open new avenues for its customers”.

A sudden increase was witnessed in digital payments after the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world, with more people opting for digital channels to perform financial transactions. Social distancing compelled many to choose branchless banking options for financial transactions.

