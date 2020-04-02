Official Launch Date of Oppo Reno Ace 2 5G Announced

From some time we are getting information regarding Reno Ace 2 from various sources. From several leaks, we are able to paint a picture of the devices in our mind, but soon we will be able to see the actual one like the launch date of Oppo Reno Ace 2 5G is decided to be April 13. The launch date was announced by Brian Shen, VP at Oppo, on Weibo profile.

From some rumours, we have some information regarding the device. Oppo reno Ace 2 will support 65w wired fast charging just like Reno Ace. The camera setup on the back of the device will be circular, whereas the front one is placed on the upper right corner of the device. The company is also rumoured to bring new charging pad to this device.

The upcoming device will likely introduce Snapdragon 865 and x55 modem for 5G connectivity. Having a 6.5″ AMOLED display and full HD 48MP main camera, the circular quad-camera setup will make this device everyone’s favourite. The device will have two memory options-8/128 GB and 12/256 GB.

The details above are either taken from the leaks or rumours, so we are not sure about any of them. We will get to know about the actual specification with the launched of the device which is set to be April 13. Let’s wait and watch.

