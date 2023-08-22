OKX Announces Singer and Actor Ali Zafar as Global Web3 Brand Ambassador

The prominent crypto exchange OKX has announced renowned Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar as its global Web3 brand ambassador, with a specific focus on South Asia and the Middle East.

OKX’s Chief Marketing Officer, Haider Rafique, mentioned, “With a global following and an incredible and dedicated fanbase in the South Asia and Middle East regions, Ali can help OKX bring its innovative Web3 products to new audiences everywhere.”

Ali Zafar said: “I am delighted to team up with OKX. More than ever, actors and musicians around the world are using Web3 to interact with fans in more direct and accessible ways. As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, Web3 and blockchain technology will increasingly become critical tools that empower creators to tell stories and share their vision. The technology is transforming the way we create, experience and distribute music and other arts, and allows us to curate experiences for a wider audience than ever before.”

This collaboration follows OKX’s global initiative “The System Needs a Rewrite,” which aims to emphasize a fresh Web3-powered approach. Notable among OKX’s new Web3 features are the OKX Wallet, DEX Aggregator, and NFT Marketplace.

The partnership between OKX and Ali Zafar underscores the growing influence of celebrities in propelling the adoption of innovative technologies like Web3, particularly in regions such as South Asia and the Middle East.

