vivo is Committed to Offering an Unparalleled Experience to Smartphone Users: Oliver Shen, Product Director at vivo Pakistan

Delving into the realm of technological excellence, our recent conversation with Mr. Oliver Shen, Product Director at vivo Pakistan, unveils captivating insights into the innovative design philosophy behind the V29 5G and V29e 5G smartphones. Mr. Shen sheds light on vivo’s unwavering commitment to delivering an unmatched user experience through cutting-edge features and meticulous attention to consumer preferences. Join us on a journey through the interview as we explore the conceptualization, technological innovations, and future roadmap of the V series, gaining valuable perspectives from a key player in the evolution of vivo’s smartphone legacy.

PW: What do you think has contributed to the success of the V29 5G and V29e 5G?

OS: vivo as a company has always emphasized design-driven values, with a focus on producing intelligent services and smart devices. The success of the V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan can be attributed to the smartphones’ great features and specifications at an affordable price, making them a popular choice among consumers. Its Smart Aura Light Portrait and color temperature adjustment have created immense hype among users. With high-level tech innovations, vivo consistently offers innovative and appealing smartphones featuring cutting-edge technologies. vivo successfully caters to the needs of tech-savvy users by delivering smartphones that are unique and visually striking.

Additionally, the brand has established a strong presence in the Pakistani market and has created a loyal customer base through effective marketing and advertising campaigns. The availability of the series across multiple sales channels and the brand’s commitment to after-sales service have also contributed to its success. Finally, positive word-of-mouth reviews and recommendations from satisfied customers have helped to boost the popularity of the V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan.

PW: What went behind the conceptualization of V29 5G and V29e 5G?

OS: The conceptualization of the V29 5G and V29e 5G is a result of a meticulous and consumer-driven approach, aiming to provide the best possible smartphone experience. We intend to address the ever-evolving needs of modern consumers, particularly the younger generation, who are deeply immersed in the world of social media and a trendy lifestyle, with impeccable innovations. vivo’s commitment to creating devices that meet the needs and preferences of our users is evident in the thoughtful design and features of the V29 5G and V29e 5G, making them the perfect choice for the modern, style-conscious consumer.

vivo’s design philosophy revolves around understanding consumer preferences and needs. To achieve this, we conduct extensive consumer research, spanning both large-scale qualitative studies and smaller, more focused research projects. This research occurs at different stages of product development, allowing vivo to create a device that truly caters to the desires of our users.

One of the key aspects that emerged from this research is the importance of a sharp camera and stylish design. In today’s world, where social media and personal expression are paramount, the camera has become an essential tool. This insight led to the development of the V29 5G’s Cloud Step Camera Module, designed with transparent material for better light transmission and improved image quality. The Smart Aura Light, an integral part of this camera module, ensures even illumination and eliminates shadows, enhancing the quality of photos and selfies.

PW: The previous V23 series we saw already had rich front camera features and a set of core features such as Flash Portrait, Dual-Tone Spotlight, and AI Extreme Night Portrait. vivo has gradually increased investment in rear night portrait features of the V series, starting with the V25 series, such as the Ultra-Sensing Portrait Camera on the V25 and Aura Light on the V27e, V29 5G, and V29e 5G. How does vivo plan to further build its own core differentiators for the V series in portrait and night photography?

OS: At vivo, we remain steadfast in our commitment to enhancing the night portrait capabilities of the V series smartphones through a comprehensive strategy. We plan to continuously improve night photography by investing in both hardware and software. This includes enhancements to the Night Portrait Algorithm, increased sensitivity of the main camera, and support for the Smart Aura Light feature. Notably, the V29 5G and V29e 5G showcase an expanded Smart Aura Light with Smart Color Temperature Adjustment, delivering studio-level lighting for exceptionally detailed and vivid night portraits.

vivo’s commitment extends beyond addressing basic scenarios. We aim to understand and meet user needs for night shooting in complex and extreme conditions, ensuring exceptional photos in every lighting scenario. With its multiple rear camera system, our flagship V series smartphones offer superior night camera capabilities, delivering bright, clear, and atmospheric portraits. Users can also manually adjust the color temperature for different visual effects.

vivo’s focus on group selfies, video recording, and content creation guarantees a holistic and outstanding photography experience. With these efforts, we aim to set new standards for night portrait capabilities, empowering users to capture stunning photos in all lighting conditions.

PW: What is this generation’s Smart Aura Light and what advantages will it bring to users’ photography experiences? How does the Smart Aura Light for the V29 5G and V29e 5G differ from previous vivo phone models?

OS: The Smart Aura Light in the V29 5G and V29e 5G represents a significant advancement in smartphone photography, offering a host of advantages to users. This innovative feature enables users to effortlessly capture high-definition, natural portraits in low-light conditions, especially at night, by providing studio-level lighting. In comparison to the previous vivo smartphone model, the V27e, the V29 5G’s Smart Aura Light stands out with a remarkable 36% increase in brightness, ensuring that users can capture clear and well-lit night portraits, even in dimly lit environments. The V29 5G and V29e 5G boast the largest Smart Aura Light in the V series’ history, with a diameter of 15.6 mm, producing soft and non-glare fill light reminiscent of professional studio lighting. This feature enhances night portraits, adding depth and vividness.

The Smart Aura Light also incorporates a Smart Color Temperature Adjustment, adapting to varying color temperatures in different environments, ranging from 1800K to 4500K. This adaptability results in clear, natural night shots with brightened faces and lifelike colors. Moreover, the V29 5G’s 50 MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera significantly enhances sensing performance and image quality in low-light settings. Combined with the Smart Aura Light, it delivers superior image quality and satisfying results for night-scenes. Additionally, the V29 5G excels at capturing night-view videos with its strong night-scene algorithms and stabilization capabilities, resulting in bright, clear, and detailed footage that sets a new standard for night photography.

PW: vivo has introduced technological innovations in almost every generation of V-series products, such as color-changing technology in the V23 series, 3D light spot color gradient technology in the V27e, and innovative 3D magnetic particles in the V29 5G and V29e 5G. Could you share more details about the V series roadmap for the future in terms of technology innovation?

OS: In our journey of technological innovation, we’ve made significant strides with each V series release. We started with the V23 series, which introduced color-changing technology. Moving forward, the V27e brought in the captivating 3D Light Spot Color Gradient Technology. Most recently, we came out with innovative 3D magnetic particle technology in the V29 5G and V29e 5G. These innovations showcase our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries and staying ahead with cutting-edge advancements. Our aim is to consistently bring consumers fresh and captivating smartphone design experiences that stand out in the market.

From a designer’s perspective, we recognize the universal appreciation for nature and the desire to express individual uniqueness. With this in mind, we have harnessed the phone’s back panel as a canvas for artistic expression, drawing inspiration from the natural world. By leveraging these materials and innovative processes, we create designs that not only please the eye but also offer tactile sensations that resonate with users on a deeper level.

The Color Changing Technology, which debuted in the V23 series, dynamically shifts the phone’s color in response to sunlight, providing users with a unique and engaging interaction with their device. Similarly, the innovative 3D magnetic particle technique in the V29 5G and V29e 5G invokes natural landscapes such as hills and oceans, adding depth and narrative to the product’s design.

Moving forward, the V series will continue to lead in innovative efforts, aiming to enhance product design and provide unique and enjoyable user experiences. Our dedication to pushing the limits of technology and design stays steadfast, guaranteeing that every V series launch will consistently engage and thrill our users.

PW: How do the V29 5G and V29e 5G ensure powerful performance and display brilliance?

OS: We are committed to offering an unparalleled experience to our users for uncompromised, long-lasting usage. With 5G connectivity support, the V29e 5G is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon® 695 processor, and the V29 5G features a Snapdragon® 778G processor. It guarantees an electrifying experience with multitasking capabilities, aligning with the demands of today’s digital-first consumers. Powerful batteries and chargers back it up for those who are constantly on the go.

In terms of display brilliance, vivo has set a new benchmark in the industry with a stunning 120Hz 3D curved screen in the V29 5G and a 120Hz AMOLED display in the V29e 5G, taking the visual experience to the next level. Featuring a slim, flat frame, the V29e 5G is one of the thinnest smartphones in the industry. The design aesthetics have been carefully curated after intensive R&D to understand consumer sentiments and their requirements. With the new Nano-Scale Photoetching Technique and Fluorite AG Glass, vivo brings attractive variants of smartphones to flaunt. We intend to keep introducing more features and technological advancements to stay ahead.