In a significant development, the federal cabinet has given its approval for a new framework that encourages telecom companies to collaborate in sharing resources like cell towers, antennas, and cable ducts. This cooperation is expected to help these companies use resources more efficiently and potentially reduce their operational expenses. Caretaker IT Minister Dr. Umar Saif shared this news on Wednesday.

Dr. Umar Saif expressed optimism that this framework will not only facilitate the entry of new companies into the domestic telecom market but also benefit mobile manufacturing companies. Furthermore, a committee, headed by Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar, will play a key role in the rollout of the high-speed 5G network. This committee will comprise ministers from the IT, science and technology, and industries and production sectors, as well as secretaries from relevant ministries and officials from the Federal Board of Revenue.

In Pakistan, vivo is the pioneer, being the only company currently 5G-ready. vivo has already introduced flagship V and X series smartphones that support 5G connectivity. Earlier this month, vivo has launched two new smartphones in Pakistan that are capable of handling 5G technology — the V29 5G and V29e 5G smartphones.

vivo, renowned for its innovative and advanced smartphones, consistently provides the Pakistani market with unique and technologically advanced devices, and 5G is no exception. There’s hope that the newly approved 5G committee framework will work effectively, allowing companies like vivo to continue introducing smart and advanced technology in Pakistan. With these initiatives, there’s optimism for the rapid adoption of 5G technology in Pakistan in the near future.

Also Read: Experience Delight in Every Portrait: Vivo V29 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan