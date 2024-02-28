Qualcomm is preparing to introduce the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, which promises a substantial performance improvement compared to its predecessor. According to renowned tech leaker Digital Chat Station, key details about the upcoming chip have been disclosed, highlighting its impressive clock speeds and architecture. The leak suggests that the upcoming chip, codenamed SM7675, will feature a Cortex-X4 prime core clocked at an impressive 2.9 GHz. This increase in frequency, compared to the previously reported 2.8 GHz, indicates Qualcomm’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of the mid-range segment.

The impressive clock speed of the Cortex-X4 prime core in the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 matches that of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, hinting at similar high-end performance capabilities. Additionally, the chip’s architecture, reported to mirror the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, adopts a “1+4+3” core configuration. This setup includes four A720 middle cores expected to run at 2.6 GHz and three A520 efficient cores likely clocked at 1.9 GHz. In terms of GPU, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 will feature the Adreno 732 GPU, promising enhanced graphics performance.

Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor last year, but it was perceived as lacking in power compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 utilized a “1+3+4” architecture, featuring a high-performance ARM Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 2.91 GHz, three mid-range ARM Cortex-A710 cores reaching up to 2.49 GHz, and four efficient ARM Cortex-A510 cores operating at up to 1.8 GHz.

The leaked information also hints that the SM7675 might not be the sole chip based on this architecture. Rumors are suggesting the existence of another chip, codenamed SM8635, which could potentially be a different frequency variant of the SM7675. This aligns with earlier statements from Ice Universe, a well-known tech leaker, who mentioned that Qualcomm would unveil these chips in March 2024. Both chips, internally referred to as “Cliffs” at Qualcomm, are believed to inherit the architecture of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, providing manufacturers with a broader range of options.