OMA Emirates Group and UnionPay introduce SoftPOS to Transform Payments in Middle East and Pakistan

OMA Emirates Group LLC, the industry’s leading provider of payment systems and solutions, has announced that it will be working with UnionPay International to create SoftPOS, a point-of-sale (POS) solution that would greatly increase the acceptance of touch points throughout the Middle East and Pakistan regions. This revolutionary SoftPOS solution by UnionPay will provide POS acquirers in the region with a much-needed economic solution. It is one of the many steps taken toward UnionPay’s goal of digitalization by transforming NFC-enabled (Near Field Communication) smartphones into POS.

Any transaction processed with SoftPOS will be as secure as one processed at a traditional POS terminal. SoftPOS ensures an easy mechanism for retailers and SMEs to accept contactless payments. This relieves them of the burden of dealing with cash and other operational difficulties arising from the conversion of hard currency. With the use of a soft POS system, store owners may accept contactless payments from customers using their own mobile phones or tablets instead of traditional registers. In addition to enhancing the shopping experience for customers, SoftPOS also opens up novel options for retailers to effectively utilize their human resources.

Commenting on the partnership, Niranj Sangal, group CEO at OMA Emirates Group LLC, said: “We are very excited to collaborate with UnionPay International in introducing SoftPOS to the Middle East and Pakistan region. We strongly believe this will be a game-changer, especially for SMEs looking for a respite from ever-increasing operational costs. We look forward to further strengthening our position across multiple regions by associating with UnionPay International and offering value-added products and services to our clients.”

The tap-to-phone solution will help consumers who have the NFC feature enabled to accept payments digitally through contactless payments. This can be facilitated by tapping the NFC-enabled card or mobile device on the merchant’s Android mobile phone with NFC functionality.

“UnionPay International is pleased to partner with OMA Emirates Group LLC in revolutionizing innovative payment methods in the region, and we believe that this solution will help acquirers scale their POS touchpoints. SoftPOS will enhance the experience for smaller merchants and make digital payment collections simple, reliable, and flexible where conventional POS isn’t feasible due to the high cost of hardware,” said James Yang, general manager of the Middle East at UnionPay International. “We are confident that this new solution will allow new category merchants to accept contactless payments in an easy way as customers are moving to digital channels faster than they have in the past.”

