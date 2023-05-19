UAE Launches First Locally-Made Firefighting Robot

UAE-based company FFBOTS, located in Jebel Ali Industrial Area, has introduced the first firefighting robot of its type in the Middle East region. It has state-of-the-art technological specifications and operating capabilities.

Wable, whose name is derived from the Arabic word for rain, is a welcome addition to the efforts of fire departments and firefighters throughout the United Arab Emirates and the region. It is designed to help protect firefighters from harm while they perform dangerous, time-consuming, and physically demanding tasks related to firefighting.

“Since its inception, the company has sought to locally manufacture, design and assemble robotics technologies, with a focus on attracting local and international competencies and expertise, inspired by its vision and the passion of the founding-team.”

According to Mohammed Islam, a robotics specialist and CEO of FFBOTS, “the aspirations of the company’s investors towards AI-based innovations are in line with the vision and directions of the UAE government.”

Plans for international growth

The initial investment, provided by both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, marks the beginning of a new era of AI.

“Considering the guidelines of our enlightened UAE government, which calls for maximizing the use of artificial intelligence to improve the quality of life and protect lives and property via rapid reaction to firefighting operations, we want to expand internationally. This is especially true in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, where giant projects and factories, free zones, warehouses, tall residential towers, and other sensitive areas are spread,” he said.

According to Islam, the robot does not replace civil defense but rather enhances it, particularly in high-risk situations where firefighters cannot risk approaching a fire because of its proximity to oil and gas reservoirs or highly flammable materials.

He went on to say, “We were keen to ensure spare parts are locally available and maintenance services are delivered by our professional specialists, so as to meet the needs of the local market at record speed and up to the highest international standards.”

Details about Robotics Technology

Wabel boasts a plethora of superior qualities. It can be used to safeguard persons and property from potential harm by being preemptively placed in high-risk locations in the event of a fire.

With a high flow rate of 8,000 LPM, a range of 100 meters, and a height of 50 meters, this device enables controllers to instantly utilize it remotely and begin firefighting operations, even before civil defense professionals arrive.

The robot helps civil defense firefighters get to the heart of the fire and enhance their firefighting capabilities, especially in extremely dangerous situations, such as the potential explosions of ammunition depots, toxic chemical fires, nuclear reactors, high-temperature oil field fires, and collapsed buildings among other dangerous situations, not to mention its role in assisting specialized companies in matters of settling insurance claims.

Wireless control

The robot may be directed from up to a kilometer away via a remote control station. Controllers can make the most of its features thanks to the four hose outlets and built-in GPS for pinpointing the robot’s precise location and facilitating its movement.

Foam and water at a rate of 8,000 LPM are used by the robot. With its six smart cameras facing in all directions, it acts as the firefighter’s eye from the center of the action, allowing crucial choices to be made at a distance. The robot has sprinklers on its front end to cool the ground in front of it, and sprinklers on its vertical axis to form an “umbrella” of water to cool the robot from above.

Wabel is professionally manufactured to enable it to climb stairs up to 30 degrees, thanks to its weight of about a ton. It has sturdy front bumpers that allow it to smash through barriers in its path, allowing it to reach fires more quickly.

Dedicated camera

The robot has 15 temperature-sensing points, including the motors, battery, electronic components, robot body, and outer temperature, as well as a dedicated camera for extinguisher target direction and a back camera to facilitate movement.

Control officers can see well, even in thick smoke, thanks to the robot’s bright headlights, and homeowners maybe warned of a fire thanks to the robot’s loud siren, which also serves to find the robot in low-visibility locations.

ALSO READ: UAE Launches Campaign to Counter Illegal Drug Promotion on Social Media