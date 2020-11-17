OnePlus 9 Appears on Geekbench
In March 2021, the design of the OnePlus 9 leaked by a source highlighting that the upcoming phone will have a 120 Hz and flat display. The leak also revealed that the phone will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery. Now, the Geekbench listing has revealed that this upcoming phone will be coming with a Snapdragon 875 and 8 GB of RAM.
Yesterday, the listing also shared some details of OnePlus 9 Pro that it will come with Snapdragon 875 chipset and 8GB RAM. The model number of the phone is LE2117 model number. Now, the listing has revealed its non-Pro counterpart with the LE2113 codename.
OnePlus 9 Appears on Geekbench
According to the new listing, the OnePlus 9, powered by the Snapdragon 875, will be running Android 11 out of the box. The single-core performance is slightly below the 9 Pro at 1,115 points and the multi-core score comes out to 3,483-points.
The OnePlus 9 will have a larger display than the OnePlus 8T, with a 6.55-inch panel. More interestingly, the upcoming phone will feature a flat display panel and will offer a 144Hz refresh rate display instead of a 120Hz panel. The phone will be coming with a curved back panel while a rectangular camera module is present on the top left side with three camera sensors in a vertical array. It is important to mention here that the two of the three camera sensors will be larger in size than the third sensor. There will also be a LED flash.
Key Specs:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus | 8 GBProcessor
- 6.55 inches Display
- 64 MP + 16 MP + 8 MPRear camera
- 32 MPSelfie camera
- 5000 mAh Battery
Expected Price & Launch Date:
|Expected Price:
|Rs. 46,999
|Release Date:
|02-Dec-2020 (Expected)
|Variant:
|8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage
|Phone Status:
|Rumoured
Recommended Reading: OnePlus 9 Pro with Snapdragon 875 SoC Shines on Geekbench