OnePlus is set to unveil its highly anticipated device. The official OnePlus Ace 3 launch event is scheduled for January 4 in China. Accompanying the announcement are a series of posters showcasing the device’s color variants. These colors include Star Black, Moon Sea Blue, and Sand Gold. Interestingly, the global release is planned under the moniker OnePlus 12R and is expected to hit markets on January 23. However, it’s worth noting that the gold variant will be exclusive to the Chinese market.

In the lead-up to the official launch, the OnePlus Ace 3 has made an appearance on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, providing a glimpse into its performance capabilities. The device’s single-core score was 1559, and its multi-core score was 5044, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The benchmark listing also revealed key specifications, including 16 GB of RAM and Android 14.

The OnePlus Ace 3 is anticipated to feature a 6.78-inch curved-edge OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. For photography enthusiasts, the device boasts a 16-megapixel front camera and a robust triple-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor (Sony IMX890 with OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Under the hood, the Ace 3 is expected to house the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It has LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and a sizable 5,500mAh battery with an impressive 100W charging capacity. Configuration options include 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage, and a top-tier 16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage variant. Additional features include an IR blaster and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The device’s OS, ColorOS 14, is based on Android 14.

OnePlus enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting the launch. Fans anticipate a device that combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek design, delivering a powerful and feature-rich smartphone experience.