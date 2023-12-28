Exciting news for OnePlus fans! The company is gearing up to reveal its new smartphone, the OnePlus Ace 3, on January 4 in China. Recently, OnePlus shared some teasers that give us a sneak peek into the design and colors of the upcoming device.

The OnePlus Ace 3 is all set to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display. A company by the name of BOE provides the screen. It has a slightly lower resolution compared to the OnePlus 12, which has a 1.5K resolution. However, the display still promises an amazing visual experience. The screen boasts features like a P1 display chip, 800 nits of manual peak brightness, a global peak brightness of 1,600 nits, and an impressive maximum brightness of up to 4,500 nits. Plus, the display supports a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate for seamless visuals. If you’re wondering about the punch-hole display with curved edges, it’s quite similar to what you’d find on the OnePlus 12.

The OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to house the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It will feature a 5,000mAh battery that supports super-fast 100W charging. Imagine getting your phone charged up in no time! The Oneplus Ace 3 is likely to offer up to 16-GB RAM and 1-TB storage. It is expected to have a 16-megapixel front camera for stunning selfies. It includes a 50-megapixel triple camera setup at the back. The software running the show is said to be ColorOS 14-based Android 14.

The OnePlus Ace 3 will come in cool shades like Sand Gold, Star Black, and Moon Sea Blue in China. However, in India and other markets, it will be known as the OnePlus 12R and will be available in Iron Gray and Cool Blue shades. It’s a phone that’s expected to compete with other popular models in the Chinese market, like the Redmi K70, Honor 90 GT, and iQOO Neo 9.

So, mark your calendars for January 4, as OnePlus is all set to unveil this exciting new smartphone.

