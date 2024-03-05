OnePlus Ace 3V Design Overhaul Teased in Leaked Schematic

OnePlus is gearing up to introduce a new member to its smartphone portfolio, the mid-range OnePlus Ace 3V. Leaks from sources on Weibo suggest that this upcoming device is anticipated to bring forth several exciting features and enhancements.

Reports indicate that the OnePlus Ace 3V will come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor. It makes it the first to incorporate this new chipset. Complementing this powerful processor, rumors suggest that the device will feature a 1.5K display, potentially sporting a 120Hz AMOLED panel to deliver seamless visual experiences.

One of the most intriguing changes anticipated for the OnePlus Ace 3V is its revamped design. The tipster has unveiled the schematic of the forthcoming OnePlus Ace 3V, showcasing a completely new design direction. It appears that the next iteration in the Ace lineup intends to depart from its conventional design by adopting a vertical camera alignment layout.

According to the schematic, the OnePlus Ace 3V is projected to feature a dual-rear camera setup accompanied by a circular LED flash. Its design is reminiscent of the recently released Meizu 21 Pro, characterized by flat edges. The device is expected to retain the brand’s signature alert slider on the left side, while housing volume and power buttons on the right. Additionally, the display is anticipated to boast minimal bezels and a centered punchhole for the front camera.

In recent updates, the OnePlus 13 has been rumored to maintain the design aesthetics of its predecessor. It showcases four cutouts arranged within a circular camera module. The device is expected to make its debut with the anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. Moreover, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be launched around October of this year.