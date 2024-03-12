OnePlus is anticipated to unveil the OnePlus Ace 3V later this month in China. Several reports have indicated that it will mark its debut as the inaugural smartphone powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. Recently, a Geekbench listing of the Ace 3V has surfaced, offering insights into its key specifications and the specifics of the new chip.

OnePlus Ace 3V Geekbench Details

Recent reports have unveiled that the upcoming Ace 3V bears the model number PJF110. This device was recently sighted on certification platforms like 3C and UCFS in China. Now, it has made its appearance on Geekbench, revealing specifications such as 16 GB of RAM and Android 14. Regarding the chipset, the listing divulges details indicating one prime CPU core operating at 2.80GHz, four CPU cores clocked at 2.61GHz, and three CPU cores running at 1.90GHz.

The source code of the listing also discloses that the CPU is paired with Adreno 732 graphics. Impressively, in the single-core and multi-core tests, the device achieved scores of 1653 and 4596 points, respectively. This Geekbench listing serves as a strong indication that the company may be conducting internal performance tests on the phone before its official unveiling.

The upcoming OnePlus Ace 3V is anticipated to feature an OLED panel boasting a high-resolution 1.5K display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, promising vibrant visuals and seamless scrolling. On the photography front, users can expect a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for stunning selfies, while the rear setup is rumored to house a powerful 50-megapixel main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support, ensuring sharp and steady shots even in challenging conditions. Running on ColorOS 14-based Android 14, the device will offer a seamless and customizable user experience.

Under the hood, the Ace 3V is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, delivering robust performance and efficient multitasking capabilities. With a potential storage capacity of 512 GB, users will have ample space to store their apps, photos, and media files. Moreover, the device is rumored to pack a sizable 5,500 mAh battery, supported by blazing-fast 100W fast charging technology, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharges.

Furthermore, the OnePlus Ace 3V is speculated to come equipped with a range of additional features to enhance user convenience and entertainment. These include dual speakers for immersive audio experiences, an IR blaster for controlling compatible devices, and an advanced in-screen fingerprint sensor for seamless and secure unlocking. Overall, the OnePlus Ace 3V promises to deliver a compelling combination of cutting-edge technology and premium features, catering to the diverse needs of modern smartphone users.