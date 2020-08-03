OnePlus’ OxygenOS is one of the best skins for Android phones. It provides a bloatware-free and smooth user experience. OnePlus is now busy in preparing its next OS version, and planning to reveal it on August 10. It will appear with new visual components, new functional features, and the brand-new interactive concept.

OnePlus Hydrogen OS 11 to Hit the Devices on August 10

A few days ago, OnePlus has released the Android 11 beta for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. While the company is also expected to release OxygenOS 11 alongside Android 11 once the beta testing ends.

Weibo confirmed it on its platform that OnePlus will introduce Hydrogen 11 – it should be like Oxygen 11 but it will not be providing the Google services and some local market personalization.

Liu Zuohu expressed his gratitude on Weibo towards OnePlus fans and said that the current HydrogenOS isn’t enough. Therefore, OnePlus is planning to bring a few new features that users were expecting with OS update.

Well, something good is coming. The company is working on its next OS and in the future, it might also adapt to work with Google platforms.

Liu Zuohu said in a post on Weibo:

Translated text (Original language, Chinese)

“Let me tell you, our brand new hydrogen OS11 is coming. This version will have some new changes and new features that everyone has always wanted. I hope that the new version of Hydrogen OS11 can become a new starting point. In this process, I also hope that you will still have your help and company.”

Last week Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO, tweeted like “11 on display”, which is giving the indication that OnePlus will bring an Always-On Display feature to its latest devices with Android 11.

