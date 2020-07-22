OnePlus Nord 5G- Everything You Need to Know

As per scheduled, OnePlus has unveiled its affordable 5G phone dubbed as Nord 5G. The phone has already appeared in many renders and certification sites. Now confirming most of its alleged specs, the phone is finally here. Let’s discuss the key specs of the newly launched phone.

First of all, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset with 5G capability. Most of the affordable 5G phones by different companies have Snapdragon 765G chipset. OnePlus also kept in mind the users in the country where 5G is not yet available. The company promises to release OS updates for two years and security patches for a year longer.

OnePlus Nord 5G is Company’s First Affordable 5G Phone

The phone has a 6.44-inch Gorilla Glass 5-covered Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it is the first 5G phone by the company with two selfie cameras. The phone has 32 MP main and 8MP ultrawide-angle cameras. Also, the phone has three memory variants. It will have 6/64GB, 8GB/128GB and 12/256 GB variants.

Moreover, at the back, we will see a quad-camera setup. The phone has a 48MP main camera along with 8 MP ultrawide-angle camera, 5MP depth sensor and 2MP macro camera.

Furthermore, the phone has 4110 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The company claims that it will charge the 70% battery in just 30 minutes. The phone will be available in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colours.

Overall, the specs are quite impressive. I really like the cameras, battery capacity and obviously the chipset. As far as the pricing is concerned, the starting price of the phone is $380. However, the price may variate in different regions. As far as its availability is concerned in Pakistan. There are no words about its launch here. But we hope to get it here very soon. The reason for the delay is that we do not have any official distributor in the country.