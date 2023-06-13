The OnePlus Nord 2 is turning two years old next month. It is a good time for the company to launch its successor. We are already getting details about the upcoming Nord 3. However now, OnePlus Nord 3 has appeared in official-looking renders hinting at an imminent launch.

The official-looking press renders revealed the Nord 3 in two hues – the now-trademark OnePlus blue/green/teal hue, as well as a more classic-looking dark grey/black.

OnePlus Nord 3 Official-looking Renders Hint at an Imminent Launch

Check Also: The First OnePlus Foldable Phone Will Come Later In 2023

Some previous rumours have also claimed that the Nord 3 will be just a rebranded OnePlus Ace 2V. The company has launched this phone in China back in March. If this is true, we can safely say that the Nord 3 will come with a 6.74-inch 120 Hz 1240×2772 touchscreen with Asahi Glass on top.

Moreover, it will feature a triple rear camera setup (64 MP main, 8 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro). At the front, you will see a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

Additionally, the phone will come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will run Android 13 with OxygenOS 13 on top.

We also do not know when the company will launch this phone. Hopefully, the company will unveil the phone bt the end of next month. We will definitely get more details about the phone in the coming weeks. So stay tuned.

See Also: OnePlus 12 May Finally Get A Periscope Zoom Camera