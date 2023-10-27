The OnePlus Open is the first foldable device to bear the OnePlus brand, although it bears a striking resemblance to the OPPO Find N3. Nevertheless, it’s a remarkable smartphone that can hold its own in the global market of foldable devices. What sets it apart is OnePlus Open now support for a stylus, surpassing even the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in this aspect.

Within the OnePlus Open’s settings, you can find an option for a stylus. However, clicking on it reveals nothing; no stylus is currently connected.

During OnePlus’ media briefing, they denied the presence of stylus support for the OnePlus Open. The official reviewer’s guide also did not mention it either. However, it has now come to light that the OnePlus Open does, indeed, support a stylus, as discovered by Redditor Rashed341.

OnePlus Open Unveils Unexpected Stylus Support, Competing with Galaxy Z Fold 5

This stylus is none other than the OPPO Pen which preceded the OPPO Find N3 and OnePlus Open. It is an accessory originally designed for the OPPO Find N2

Notably, the OPPO Pen is listed as an accessory compatible with both the OPPO Find N3 and Find N2, making it suitable for use with the OnePlus Open as well.

Interestingly, it has been confirmed that the OPPO Find N3/OnePlus Open supports stylus input on both of its screens. Strangely, OnePlus chose not to highlight this feature during the device’s launch event due to time constraints.

The revelation of stylus support on the OnePlus Open is a significant development. It narrows the gap between the OnePlus Open and the Galaxy Z Fold 5, as S Pen support is one of Samsung’s unique advantages. However, the OnePlus Open also supports a stylus, leaving Samsung with just a couple of advantages (wireless charging and IP68 rating), but at a notably higher price point. It’s worth noting that Samsung’s S Pen features are well-established in its foldable. However, the stylus capabilities of the OnePlus Open are relatively unexplored.

The OnePlus Open boasts superior display technology, more impressive battery and charging specifications. The phone has come with a significantly better camera all at a lower price. Hence, making it an even more compelling choice in the foldable device market. It’s important to mention that the OPPO Pen may not be officially available worldwide. However, if you manage to acquire one, you can use it effectively with the OnePlus Open.