Pixel Fold 2 Leak Indicates Larger Size Compared to Galaxy Z Fold 5
What's New?
Google’s Pixel Fold distinguished itself with a relatively compact 5.8-inch cover display compared to other foldable phones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and OnePlus Open. However, it appears that Google is departing from this traditional smartphone design and embracing a larger footprint for the Pixel Fold 2.
According to insights from display analysts, the Pixel Fold 2 is anticipated to sport a taller 6.29-inch cover screen and an 8.02-inch foldable panel. This design tweak would render it marginally larger than the Z Fold 5, which boasts a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch foldable screen.
Chipset, RAM, and Expected Launch Date
With these measurements, the Pixel Fold 2 is poised to closely match the size of the OnePlus Open, featuring a 6.31-inch outer display and a 7.82-inch foldable panel. Young also suggests that the Pixel Fold 2’s cover screen will keep the same wider aspect ratio as its predecessor.
Google Maps & Search display Businesses’ Social Media Posts
In earlier reports, there were rumors that the Pixel Fold 2 could sport the Tensor G4 chipset instead of the Tensor G3 seen in the Pixel 8 series. If this turns out to be true, Google might delay the launch of the new foldable and unveil it alongside the Pixel 9 lineup in October instead of a summer release. However, the phone is expected to be released later this year, and we may hear more about it from Google during the Google I/O summit in May.
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!