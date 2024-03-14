Google’s Pixel Fold distinguished itself with a relatively compact 5.8-inch cover display compared to other foldable phones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and OnePlus Open. However, it appears that Google is departing from this traditional smartphone design and embracing a larger footprint for the Pixel Fold 2.

According to insights from display analysts, the Pixel Fold 2 is anticipated to sport a taller 6.29-inch cover screen and an 8.02-inch foldable panel. This design tweak would render it marginally larger than the Z Fold 5, which boasts a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch foldable screen.

With these measurements, the Pixel Fold 2 is poised to closely match the size of the OnePlus Open, featuring a 6.31-inch outer display and a 7.82-inch foldable panel. Young also suggests that the Pixel Fold 2’s cover screen will keep the same wider aspect ratio as its predecessor.

In earlier reports, there were rumors that the Pixel Fold 2 could sport the Tensor G4 chipset instead of the Tensor G3 seen in the Pixel 8 series. If this turns out to be true, Google might delay the launch of the new foldable and unveil it alongside the Pixel 9 lineup in October instead of a summer release. However, the phone is expected to be released later this year, and we may hear more about it from Google during the Google I/O summit in May.