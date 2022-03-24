OnePlus is the Chinese electronics consumer manufacturer which keeps on updating its gadget list by bringing new electronics into the market. It is in the air that OnePlus Company is working on its first OnePlus Pad 5G tablet and it has entered mass production in several regions of Asia and Europe. It will roll it out in the mid of the first half of 2022. The company has not spoken yet about its exact date yet but seems the specifications will compete with those of Samsung and Apple Tablets.

OnePlus Pad 5G to Launch soon

The product was spotted first at various certification platforms. Since then there are many rumors about the launch date and the specifications of the new pad. Few told about the Android 12L as OS is designed for large-screened devices like foldable phones and tablets. Others talked about the display and memory storage which were not confirmed by the company.

Likely specifications of ONEPlus 5G Tablet:

The specifications seem to be interesting and catchy for the users. IT might come with a display of 12.4 inches. The display may support FHD + resolution. Few are also saying that the pad may run on OxygenOS 12 which is based on the Android 12 out of the box. There might be an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling, the rear might have a dual-camera setup with a 13MP main sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor.

The OnePlus Pad 5G might sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and may also be available in a single memory variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The alleged tablet from OnePlus might pack a 10900mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging.

The OnePlus Pad 5G might have a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security purpose and feature support for Bluetooth 5.1 and a 3.5mm audio jack. According to rumors, the tablet might be priced at 2,999 Yuan ($471 USD). This price doesn’t seem much with all these expected features and specifications. The company has not officially told anything about the specifications so till any word from the company’s spokesperson arrives, we cannot say anything exactly about the specification, pricing and the release date of the Pad.

OnePlus Pad 5G will join Realme and OPPO tablets and would compete with Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi tablets in the market. The users are anxiously waiting to see whether OnePlus would bring a budget tablet or would be a premium tablet.

