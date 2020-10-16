OPEN webinar on ‘Realities of Investing in Pakistan’ to feature Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz





The Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs (OPEN), a global network of entrepreneurs, investors and professionals, is organising a webinar titled ‘Realities of Investing in Pakistan’ on Sunday, October 18th, 2020, at 10 p.m., Pakistan Standard Time.

The interactive online session will feature Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz to talk about the telecom sector, the start-up ecosystem and how digital is leading technological advancements on Pakistan’s economic landscape.

The session will be moderated by Asif Aslam, Managing Partner, Arbitrium Technology.

It is pertinent to note that OPEN consists of a team spread across the Silicon Valley, New York, London, and Islamabad. Jazz has previously partnered with OPEN for its annual Jazz SDG Hackathon at the National Incubation Center (NIC).

Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim has been the CEO of Jazz since 2016, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider with over 63 million subscribers, and one of the country’s largest businesses. He is also a member of the Global Executive Committee of VEON. Prior to his current role, Aamir has held senior leadership positions in VEON, Telenor Group, Ford Motor Company, Jaguar, Land Rover, and Mobilink. His career spans over 25 years, 7 countries, and in industries as diverse as telecommunications, automotive, and financial services.

You can register for the event here: https://lnkd.in/gqbBKpY.