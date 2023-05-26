OpenAI’s AI chatbot, ChatGPT, gained so much popularity in no time. The company has just recently launched its mobile app for iOS users. Now, OpenAI rolled out the official ChatGPT mobile app for iOS users in 11 more countries. Initially, the app was only available in the U.S. Now, many people living in Europe, South Korea, New Zealand and more will be able to download the app from the App Store.

The ChatGPT app is a free app without any ads. People who are already familiar with ChatGPT will feel comfortable using it on mobile.

OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT iOS App to 11 More Countries

Check Also: OpenAI Starts ChatGPT Bug Bounty Program with up to $20,000 Cash Reward

Here’s the full list of countries where the ChatGPT is now available: Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, South Korea, the U.K. and the U.S. Once again, the app is only available on iOS for now. The company has also promised to launch an Android app soon.

When you open the app, you can start typing text in a text box at the bottom of the screen. It works just like sending a message in any messenger app. While you can dictate text using Apple’s built-in speech recognition feature, you can also leverage OpenAI’s open-source speech recognition system Whisper for voice input.

After you hit the send button, OpenAI processes your request and returns an AI-generated answer. You can follow up with more information or ask for a different answer. Users can copy and paste answers.

By default, ChatGPT saves your chat history and uses it for model training. When this feature is enabled, you will also be able to find your conversations on the desktop.

You can subscribe to ChatGPT Plus to get access to GPT-4’s capabilities through the mobile app. Users should also notice faster response times. ChatGPT Plus costs $20 per month on a desktop and is also available as an in-app purchase in your local currency.

See Also: Human Contractors Powering ChatGPT Get $15 Per Hour