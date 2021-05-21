Opera GX Mobile is a gaming browser for Android and iOS that developed on the company’s rapidly growing Opera GX. Opera Software launched the Opera GX for desktop in June 2019, with high claims that it was the world’s first gaming browser. Exciting times are on foot as now it has made its way to the mobile platform to form a beta version. It is being billed as the ‘world’s first mobile browser for games’ and an official release will sure to following highlighting its new and improved features.

Opera GX Mobile Beta to Launch “World’s First Mobile Browser” for Gamers

An official press release said that Opera GX Mobile beta has been launched for Android and iOS. Features include GX Corner, Fast Action Button (FAB), vibration and haptic feedback, Flow, and more.

GX Corner is the home screen of Opera GX Mobile and it shows gaming news, deals and discounts on games, release dates, and upcoming games, trailers. It also has filters for Windows, Mac, Linux, consoles, and VR.

The Flow feature allows you to connect your mobile device with a PC to sync mobile and desktop experiences. The benefit of this is that it will sync the mobile version of Opera GX to the desktop version by scanning a QR code. It can be used to share files up to 10MB in size. It is a space shared between the mobile and computer browser that allows you to send files, links, YouTube videos, photos, and personal notes, allowing access at any time from the connected phone or computer.”

There are four different colors offered for the Opera GX Mobile — GX Classic, Purple Haze, Ultra Violet, and White Wolf. It also features an integrated ad blocking, cookie blocker, cryptocurrency mining protection, and pop-up blocker. Opera GX Mobile is available in beta for Android and iOS.

Visit here to get Opera GX.

