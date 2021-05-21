Will Google be Able to include Under-Display Camera to its First Foldable Smartphone?

All smartphone giants are testing foldable devices these days while Samsung and Huawei have led the race by launching them already. While it was not a success but both Samsung and Huawei are testing upgraded versions of those foldable devices providing users with a better experience. Google is still working on launching its first foldable smartphone and has announced that it will come with an under-display camera.

Google First Foldable Device- Will it debut under Display Camera?

The company has released a 23 pager patent of a disappearing under-display camera that can make its debut in the upcoming foldable Pixel. The under-screen camera is placed opposite a second small screen with a prism between the two. When the users click on the camera module or in other words give instructions to use the camera to the device, the prism swings to unhide the camera otherwise it covers the small screen to cover the camera, giving a plain display.

The optical module covers 2 to 3mm of the window and another sensor is placed just right beside the camera, possibly proximity or an IR sensor. It means biometric face scanning facility will be available in Google’s first foldable smartphone which was initially introduced in Pixel 4 but was discontinued in Pixel 5.

As this technology is not ready right now, Pixel 6 will not be able to have it. It means Under display camera tech will either make its debut in Pixel 7 which is going to be launched in 2022 or the Foldable device of Google. On the other hand, Samsung is expected to bring the under-display camera in its Galaxy Z Fold3 that is expected to launch by the end of this year.

As it is just a patent, we can not comment whether Google will be able to include this tech in its devices or not but as far as past experiences are concerned, the company is usually slow to launch devices with such new features.

let’s wait and watch! Also, let us know what do you think: Will Google be able to include Under Display Camera to its First Foldable Smartphone?

