OPPO has just introduced a new smartphone dubbed A31. The latest smartphone is an addition to the mid-range family. The phone has currently launched in Indonesia. But it will soon be available in other markets too. Let’s first have a look at the specs of the phone.

OPPO A31 Launched with Powerful Battery

The newly launched smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a waterdrop notch for the 8MP selfie camera. On the back, there is a triple camera setup. The back camera setup includes a 12MP main shooter, 2MP portrait shooter and a 2MP macro snapper.

To make the phone more secure, the phone has come with a fingerprint scanner on the back as well. Furthermore, the phone has come with the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. It has 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. If you still are not satisfied with the storage capacity, you may expand it using a microSD card.

Moreover, the phone has come with the Android 9 Pie with OPPO’s custom ColorOS 6.1 on top. The phone has come with a powerful battery of 4,230 mAh. Other key specs include a headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0 and an FM radio receiver.

The OPPO A31 is available in Mystery Black and Fantasy White colours. As far as its price is concerned, it cost $190 in Indonesia. There are no words when it will be available in other markets. But we hope to get it soon.