China Telecom site has shared the key details of Oppo A35 online ahead of its launch. It shared price information, images, and specifications. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC that is coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It will have a triple camera setup at the back.

According to the listing, the power house of the Oppo A35 will be backed by a 4,230mAh battery. The weigh of this upcoming smartphone will be about 208.8 grams. The phone will be running on Android 11.

Oppo A35 Surfaces Online via China Telecom Listing

The OPPO A35 will feature a 6.52-inch display with a punch-hole placed at the top-left corner offering a 20:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. The polycarbonate bodied device measures 164.48 x 75.86 x 9.8mm.

It is to be expected that the upcoming phone will come in two storage configurations – 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. The phone will be available in Foggy Sea Blue, Glaze Black and Ice Jade White color options. OPPO hasn’t officially shared any details on the launch yet.

The upcoming phone will have triple rear cameras placed inside a square-shaped camera module. The images show that the phone will also be equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options are listed to include Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

