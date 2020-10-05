A rebranded variant of the Oppo F17, Oppo A73 has just revealed by the company. The Oppo A73 is coming with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED of 1080x2400px resolution, with an embedded optical fingerprint scanner and a teardrop notch for the 16MP selfie camera. For smooth performance without any lag, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable built-in storage.

Oppo A73: Fueled by 4,015mAh Battery with 30W VOOC

The powerhouse of the phone is fueled by 4,015mAh battery and has the support of 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. According to the company, users can charge the smartphone completely in less than an hour. The phone comes two-colours variants Navy Blue and Classic Silver.

Other specs include four sensors – a 16MP f/2.2 main camera, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide unit and two 2MP depth sensors on the rear of the phone.

The smartphone has listed on the Tunisia website of the Oppo and is rebranded version of Oppo F17. The company has not revealed the price of the smartphone yet.

The full HD+AMOLED display has 1080×2400 pixel resolution and 20:0 aspect ratio. A layer Corning Gorilla Glass 3 is protecting the screen. The smartphone has dual SIM functionality and running Android 10. The operating system is topped with Oppo’s own ColorOS 7.2.

