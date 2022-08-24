Oppo AI Technology For Human Avatar Modeling: What We Know So far?

Chinese tech company Oppo has recently unveiled its Structured Local Radiance Fields for Human Avatar Modeling. It definitely marks a breakthrough in Oppo AI technology. It seems quite interesting. Isn’t it? Let’s discuss what we know so far regarding this technology.

You Will Soon Be Able to Create Animated Digital Avatars On Some Oppo Phones

This AI-Driven technology can create animated digital avatars using a few Oppo phones. The point worth mentioning here is that all Oppo phones will not be capable of creating such avatars. This technology can only be used on a few handsets. We still don’t have the list regarding those handsets. However, we will definitely share it with you guys as soon as we get our hands on it. The new AI technology by Oppo is adept at loose clothes appearance learning and skeleton motion modeling. Furthermore, it aims to give people a digital life with unlimited possibilities.

The all-new Oppo model will be able to automatically generate 3D animated digital avatars by analyzing RGB data. The dynamic and advanced avatars from OPPO’s AI model are quite fast, simple, and accessible. OPPO Digital Avatar Lab has driven the work using mainly the Find 5 Pro to collect data on the human body. After that, AI automatically generates the 3D human model by analyzing RGB videos eliminating reconstruction errors from traditional methods.

It is quite obvious from the above image that the predefined nodes of the AI process are a professional dancer’s skeleton that is used to construct a set of structured radiance fields. moreover, it creates a more realistic virtual effect and life-like avatars. The Digital avatar is capable of learning different dance moves and will be able to integrate more interactive experiences in the future. The interesting part is that the technology uses neural networks to create a new and dynamic character within a few hours.

According to the company, the new Human Avatar Modeling is definitely the future of the digital world. It will remove restrictions and allow people to express themselves. Moreover, it also includes applications in game development and AR/VR fields.

