OPPO F19 Pro to Launch Soon – Here is a Sneak Peek of What is Yet to Come

OPPO the smart device brand is geared up to launch another iconic addition to its F series soon. Teasing the launch on OPPO’s official Facebook page, the smartphone is yet another iconic design curated to set a benchmark in the industry. With innovations in the industry, the brand has become the pioneer of state-of-the-art smartphones. F series has always been very popular in Pakistan as it speaks to the youth directly. From its camera features to its slim and sleek design it has it all. With this latest smartphone, users are in a for a treat.

The highly eminent F series because of its blend of innovation, technology, and design has always been famous amongst the youngsters in its price segment. With the eye-catching finishes on the F9 Pro or the gradient design of the F11 Pro, the F series has always showcased the trendiest technology to consumers. The upcoming smartphone, OPPO F19 Pro is expected to elevate the F series with its sleek and fashionable design.

A few leaks have revealed that the upcoming technological marvel will be in flowing light design equipped with a 3D curved back cover that will redefine the standards of sleek and stylish smartphones. The phone is also expected to have AI-powered portrait features powered by Quad cameras, 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, and ColorOS 11.1. In addition to this, OPPO F19 Pro will come equipped with a host of features making it a worthy contender in its price segment.

Leveraging its credibility in consumer-centric innovation and adding to the consumer-favourite F series, OPPO has combined some of its latest breakthrough technologies in a sleek design for their upcoming OPPO F19 Pro. The soon-to-be-launched smartphone will give consumers a chance to flaunt their style with its sleek and trendy design.

With the news of the launch, the youth is waiting for the highly anticipated F19 series. The brand will soon be revealing more information about the smartphone. Stay tuned as the smartphone is all set to launch on 21st March 2021.