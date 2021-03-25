OPPO setting trends in its Latest TVC Starring Asim Azhar and Maya Ali Featuring F19 Pro

The leading smart device brand, OPPO launches its lively TVC featuring its youth-focused F19 Pro starring Asim Azhar and Maya Ali. The OPPO F19 Pro has already been launched in Pakistan for PKR 49,999.

The TVC showcases the sheer talent and skills of the Pakistani youth icons Asim Azhar and Maya Ali while featuring some innovative and exciting features. The stars are seen having fun on the catchy and upbeat tune sung in the melodious voice of Asim Azhar. With the catchy lyrics and tune anyone can get hooked to the TVC. While showing the two variants of OPPO F19 Pro, what was brighter as the day was how the vibrant color options can easily light up the room. The illuminating colors were more visible when Maya Ali recorded the energetic dance of Asim Azhar.

The TVC showcases the new Dual-View Video and AI Color Portrait Video feature. It demonstrates how OPPO F19 Pro seamlessly fits into the lifestyle while bringing game-changing features to the fingertips of the world’s most creative generation. The TVC also revealed AI Color Portrait Video and of the latest OPPO F19 Pro.

The Dual-View Video feature is quite abstractly showcased in the video as Maya records Asim’s dance. Dual-View Video simultaneously records footage from the front-facing and rear cameras, enables to have a fun experience during a daily vlog. User’s get to have Fun with Every Shoot.

The AI Color Portrait Video is also featured in the new TVC. With AI Color Portrait Video, the OPPO F19 Pro records the subject while muting the background to black and white giving an artistic touch to the videos.

The OPPO F series has been a hallmark of path-breaking camera innovation that always delighted the Pakistani youth. With OPPO F19 Pro, the brand’s strategy is to showcase how everyday simple moments when captured become memories to treasure. OPPO believes that these memories are the glue that strengthens bonds. Hence, the TVC strategically showcases the features of the smartphone while highlighting the playful bond between Asim Azhar and Maya Ali.

The new F19 Pro aims to capitalize on the rising trend of creating video content amongst Gen Z. OPPO recognizes that the creators use their content as a platform for social expression and flaunting their individuality and uniqueness. With the latest, the youth can easily record vlogs while traveling and attending concerts.

To have Fun with Every Shoot you can pre-book OPPO F19 Pro on OPPO’s official website. For first sale, OPPO is giving away one OPPO F19 Pro and two OPPO Band Style by Asim Azhar for the lucky winners and on Pre-Order customers will get a special gift box. Come on and book your own dazzling OPPO F19 Pro to at https://www.oppo.com/pk/bookonline/