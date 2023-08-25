We already know that OPPO is working on a new Flip phone. The phone has been leaking a lot recently and now it has an official launch date. The company has confirmed the Oppo Find N3 Flip will launch in China later this month and it won’t be alone. The new Oppo Watch 4 Pro will also launch alongside the flip phone on August 29. Oppo has also shared some images for you to have a look at before the launch.

OPPO Find N3 Flip and Watch 4 Pro Now Have An Official Launch Date

The shared images confirmed that Oppo Find N3 Flip is getting a redesign. While the cover screen is similar to the Find N2 Flip’s rectangular design, Oppo is making changes to the camera module. The new module is now round and features three camera sensors. There is also a Hasselblad branding on the module. Moreover, the phone will be available in gold colour.

Unfortunately, the announcement post did not include any specifications. But thanks to the previous listings and leaks, we know that the phone will come with a Dimensity 9200 chip. It will have a 12 GB of RAM and Android 13. The camera system is also said to be upgraded with an OIS-enabled 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera. Other cameras will be an IMX581 48MP ultra-wide lens and an IMX709 32MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

Meanwhile, the OPPO Watch 4 Pro will have a curved design. The promotional images revealed the button layouts, case colour, and strap options. The Watch 3 Pro successor is teased to have a stainless-steel case and a ceramic base.

Oppo launched the Find N2 Flip outside of China, so we hope the Find N3 Flip will also be available in other markets. So stay tuned for more updates.

See Also: Nokia-Oppo Patent Battle May Delay OnePlus Open Launch